Students at Beirut Arab University (BAU) will now be able to gain prestigious Cambridge English certificates, thanks to a new agreement. BAU will be formally recognizing Cambridge English Qualifications, in addition to working with Cambridge English on several research and leadership programs.

Students will be encouraged to prepare for Cambridge English's B2 First exam, a high level qualification which is recognized by universities, employers and government bodies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and other English-speaking countries. The qualifications are valid for life and will help students, who wish to immigrate, further their studies or enhance their employability globally.

Ramiz Haddadin from Cambridge Assessment English explains that "successfully passing the B2 first exam indicates that the student has achieved high standards in English for listening, speaking, reading and writing and can use the English language in different contexts and are prepared to take the C1 Advanced qualification."

Haddadin added: "Reliable English language exams are more important than ever to individuals and institutions. Cambridge English Qualifications don't just show how much English you know they prove that you can use the language to communicate in the real world. This can have huge benefits for individuals looking to further their studies and careers, as well as institutions wanting to ensure they are attracting candidates with the right levels of English language skills."

Cambridge Assessment English is a department of the University of Cambridge. Cambridge English exams are taken by more than 5.5 million people a year, in over 170 countries. They are recognised by over 24,000 universities, employers, and governments around the world, a number which is rapidly increasing.

