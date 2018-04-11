Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-11 / 16:08 On 26th April, 2018, Deutsche Familienversicherung AG will become the first fully digital insurance company and the only fully functioning Insurtech. *Deutsche Familienversicherung: The First Digital I**nsur**ance Company* On April 26th Deutsche Familienversicherung will also enable Alexa, Google Home and Chat Bots for customer use, as well as new, more innovative payment methods like Amazon Log-in, Amazon Pay and PayPal.It's also when this future focussed, Frankfurt based Insurtech, will reveal the implementation of its so called, dark processing of applications and its use of artificial intelligence (AI) for claims and performance tracking. At the same time, it will present its modern portal solution, an insurance card in wallet format, and a newly developed contract management app. The founder and CEO, Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, is pleased to present you the digital capability of the company. For more information visit: www.insurtech-germany.com *Digitalisation: A pioneering Frankfurter* Deutsche Familienversicherung was founded in Frankfurt and is immensely proud of its roots. It's why this event will take place at the company's headquarters, at Reuterweg 47, 60323 Frankfurt a.M. on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The event will start at 2.30 pm and continue for approximately two hours. Naturally we've ensured your needs will be well taken care of before, during and after the event. *Press Accreditation:* Unfortunately seating for the press is limited, so we respectfully ask that you register your attendance by Friday, 20.4.2018 at: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de *About the DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG* Based in Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Familienversicherung is the first fully digital insurance company and the only fully functioning Insurtech on the German market. With simple, easy to understand, comprehensive and very competitive, 16x matrix based insurance policies, they are setting new standards in the insurance industry. Simply enter your age. It's very easy and very reasonable. For more information visit: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de End of Media Release Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dfv/673385.html [1] Subtitle: Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, Founder & CEO Issuer: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Key word(s): Insurance 2018-04-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 673385 2018-04-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db25d591190c36ae86902e6f22a39783&application_id=673385&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2018 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)