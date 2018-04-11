SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

Company Recognized for Being 100% Channel Focused with Award-Winning Programs, Marketing Resources, and Support



SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that CRN (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has given Aryaka a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"Over the last year, Aryaka's channel partners have played a pivotal role in furthering the company's position as a market leader in the global SD-WAN space," said Claudio Perugini, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Aryaka. "Receiving this recognition from The Channel Company for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to the channel and the innovative approach that Aryaka has taken with our partner program."

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading independent global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN is a game-changer for the channel community as the company offers global enterprises a next-generation alternative to legacy network technologies, delivers significantly quicker commissions to partners as compared to telcos due to fast deployment schedules (days, instead of months), and drives perpetuity-like revenue streams as its customer retention rates are over 98%. More than 70 percent of Aryaka's revenue bookings come from its global partner program.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"As Aryaka continues to further expand our channel program in various regions around the world in 2018, we will focus heavily on partner training and enablement," added Perugini. "Aryaka has a very unique place within the evolving SD-WAN space, and it is our goal to continue educating our channel partners as they work to identify their customers' global application delivery and network infrastructure needs."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg (http://www.crn.com/ppg).

Last month, Aryaka announced (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-report-names-aryaka-top-independent-pure-play-sd-wan-market-leader-cy-q4-2017/) that it maintained its position as the largest independent pure play SD-WAN provider by market share and revenues, and continued its march to close the gap on VMware in Q4 2017, according to the latest industry report from IHS Markit. Recently, Aryaka also won the "2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award" (https://www.aryaka.com/press/tmc-selects-aryaka-2018-sd-wan-leadership-award/) from TMC and was named a market leader in the "FeaturedCustomers' 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report." (https://www.aryaka.com/press/2018-sd-wan-customer-success-report-gives-aryaka-top-customer-score-among-sd-wan-providers/)

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com (http://www.thechannelco.com/)

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

