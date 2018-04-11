New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Mariner Investment Group, the global alternative investment manager, today announced that it has appointed Mark Curtis to the role of Global Head of Sales & Marketing. Mr. Curtis is responsible for overseeing the firm's marketing and sales activities across its broad suite of liquid fixed income and private debt strategies.

Mr. Curtis joins Mariner from Winton Capital, one of the world's largest and most successful systematic macro managers, where he was co-Head Americas Investment Solutions, and has previously held senior positions at Merrill Lynch in Global Banking & Markets and Global Wealth Management.





Mark Curtis

Global Head of Sales & Marketing, Mariner Investment Group



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5837/33953_a1523402287828_6resize.jpg

"Mark Curtis has considerable market knowledge and industry experience delivering marketing solutions across a complex set of asset classes and products, and will be a valuable addition to our team as we seek to build out more comprehensive investment offerings across the firm," said Bill Michaelcheck, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mariner. "We believe that the changing market dynamics, particularly the rising rate volatility, call for more active management and are favorable to many of Mariner's investment strategies. Mark will spearhead efforts to ramp up our engagement with existing as well as new clients, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Prior to joining Winton Capital in 2015, Mr. Curtis held a variety of positions at Merrill Lynch from 2004-2015 in Global Banking and Global Wealth Management, including as Managing Director, Head Investment Solutions Team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Global Banking & Markets, and Managing Director, Head International Investment Solutions at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Curtis previously held positions at CIBC World Markets and ABN AMRO, where he began his career. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Exeter in England.

Mariner Investment Group, LLC

Mariner Investment Group is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages several direct and affiliated single and multi-strategy hedge funds, funds of funds and other alternative investments services. Founded in 1992, Mariner and its associated advisers employ approximately 140 people in New York, London, Tokyo, Philadelphia, Dallas, Harrison (New York), Rowayton (Connecticut), and Summit (New Jersey). www.marinerinvestment.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Mariner Investment Group, LLC contact:

Cindy Stoller

Tel: (917) 331-0418

cindy@feverpress.com