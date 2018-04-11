

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES



The Board of Foresight VCT plc ('the Company') announces that on 11 April 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 495,000 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 72.0p per share.



In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 175,106,977 ordinary shares of 1p with 175,106,977 voting rights attached.



Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 175,106,977 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publically available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



