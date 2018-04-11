TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This announcement replaces the announcement published at 17.07 on 09th April 2018. The NAV Price has been amended, the remainder of the announcement is unchanged.
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|118.78
|GG00B90J5Z95
|6th April 2018
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 11 April 2018