11.04.2018 | 16:55
TwentyFour Income Fund - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

This announcement replaces the announcement published at 17.07 on 09th April 2018. The NAV Price has been amended, the remainder of the announcement is unchanged.

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited118.78GG00B90J5Z956th April 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 11 April 2018


