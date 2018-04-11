Deutsche Familienversicherung: 'Save the Date' - The German Insurtech

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / On 26th April 2018, Deutsche Familienversicherung AG will become the first fully digital insurance company and the only fully functioning Insurtech.

Deutsche Familienversicherung: The First Digital Insurance Company

On April 26th Deutsche Familienversicherung will also enable Alexa, Google Home and Chat Bots for customer use, as well as new, more innovative payment methods like Amazon Log-in, Amazon Pay, and PayPal.It's also when this future focussed, Frankfurt-based Insurtech will reveal the implementation of its so-called, dark processing of applications and its use of artificial intelligence (AI) for claims and performance tracking. At the same time, it will present its modern portal solution, an insurance card in wallet format, and a newly developed contract management app.

The founder and CEO, Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, is pleased to present you the digital capability of the company. For more information visit: www.insurtech-germany.com

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, Founder & CEO

Digitalisation: A pioneering Frankfurter

Deutsche Familienversicherung was founded in Frankfurt and is immensely proud of its roots. It's why this event will take place at the company's headquarters, at Reuterweg 47, 60323 Frankfurt a.M. on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The event will start at 2.30 pm and continue for approximately two hours. Naturally, we've ensured your needs will be well taken care of before, during and after the event.

Press Accreditation:

Unfortunately, seating for the press is limited, so we respectfully ask that you register your attendance by Friday, 20.4.2018 at presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About the DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Familienversicherung is the first fully digital insurance company and the only fully functioning Insurtech on the German market. With simple, easy to understand, comprehensive and very competitive, 16x matrix based insurance policies, they are setting new standards in the insurance industry. Simply enter your age. It's very easy and very reasonable. For more information visit: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

