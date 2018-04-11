Live demonstrations to occur at ADS Warrior West, Booth 904, San Diego, April 18-19

Kymeta-the communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivity-and Nomad Global Communication Systems (GCS)-a leading provider of mobile operations solutions for agencies and businesses with remote communication needs-announced today their partnership to deliver end-to-end, seamless, mobile connectivity for defense, public safety, first response, utility and private sector customers. Nomad will continue to lead innovation in the connected mobile operations center market by offering Kymeta KyWay terminals, KyWay Go mobile units and KALO internet access services to global customers.

"Partnering with Nomad GCS marks a significant advancement for public safety, first responders, and defense customers who demand the best mobile command centers and communication vehicles," said David Kervin, General Manager SVP, Kymeta Global Solutions. "As we saw in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and in Greenville, S.C. during the total solar eclipse, on-the-move, simple to operate satellite communications are crucial in disaster response and public safety operations. We are excited to be working with Nomad's talented team of technical consultants and engineers to take mobile tactical communications, surveillance and rapid deployment platforms a dramatic step forward."

"Every minute counts for the organizations we work with every day, from first responders, SWAT and public safety, to every branch of the military," said Ethan Petro, Director of Sales Operations, Nomad GCS. "Kymeta technology takes on-the-move satellite communication and rapid deployment to an entirely new level. Within a few minutes it goes from cold-start to transmitting and receiving data, and with the key ability to operate while on the move, there's nothing else like this in SATCOM today. We look forward to sharing this exciting new technology with our unique customers."

See the Kymeta-enabled Toyota RAV4, KyWay Go and the full range of Kymeta's innovative satellite communications solutions during ADS Warrior West, Booth 904, San Diego, April 18-19.

About Kymeta

The world's demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KALO connectivity services, and the world's first and only electronically-steered, flat-panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWay satellite terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

About Kymeta Government Solutions

Kymeta Government Solutions is managed, led, and staffed by those who understand both the distinct requirements of the government user community as well as the demanding environments where Kymeta solutions are deployed. We serve global government customers at the federal, state, and local levels, always remaining cognizant that human lives often depend on the performance and reliability of our solutions.

For government solutions visit kymetagov.com.

About Nomad

From its headquarters near Glacier National Park in Montana, Nomad GCS solves the toughest challenges for its customers through the design and construction of the world's best-connected mobile command and communication solutions. The company serves industries across the spectrum, including law enforcement, fire, public safety, military, healthcare, and more. From large mobile command centers to go-anywhere tactical vehicles, Nomad custom-tailors solutions to excel in any mission.

For more information, visit nomadgcs.com.

