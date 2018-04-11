Density Meter Market Worth 1,041.2 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Density Meter Market by Implementation Type (Process, Lab), Type (Vibrating, Nuclear, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Optical), Industry (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Water & Wastewater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be worth USD 855.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to be valued at USD 1,041.2 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2023.

Browse 66 market data Tables and33 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Density Meter Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/density-meter-market-262416579.html

Key driving factors for the growth of the density meter market is the oil and gas downstream segment and stringent regulations with regard to food quality and food safety.

Process density meter is expected to hold the largest market during 2018-2023

Density meters used for process applications are primarily the inline density meters and are used to determine and monitor the density of liquids or gases in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, pulp and paper, and metals and mining. The market for process application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the preferred inline process measurement.

Water & wastewater treatment industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to stringent norms regarding the discharge of wastewater and popularity of smart water management

The density meter market for the water and wastewater treatment industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent norms regarding the discharge of wastewater, especially for industrial wastewater, limited availability of drinkable water, and popularity of smart water management are expected to further fuel the demand for density meters. Suspended solid/sludge density analyzers, ultrasonic concentration meters, and microwave density meters are mainly used in the water and wastewater treatment industry.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market size, in terms of value, owing to increasing industrialization and regulations regarding food quality and safety getting stringent

APAC is among the high-potential markets for density meters because of the increasing industrialization in the same region. In the coming years, brewery industry is also expected to grow in the said region with various breweries aiming their expansion in this region. Thus, in the coming years, the density meter is expected to grab various opportunities in APAC.

Emerson (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa (Japan), Mettler Toledo (Switzerland), Toshiba (Japan), AMETEK (US), Valmet (Finland), Anton Paar (Austria), Vega Grieshaber (Germany), Berthold Technologies (Germany), Schmidt + Haensch (Germany), ProMtec Theisen (Germany), A.KRUSS Optronic (Germany), Avenisense (France), Rudolph Research Analytical (US), Bopp & Reuther (Germany), Rototherm Group (UK), Integrated Sensing System (US), Sensotech (Germany), Kyoto Electronics (Japan), Lemis Baltic (Latvia), Horiba (Japan), Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology (China), and Ronan Engineering (US) are some major companies in this market.

Know more about the Density Meter Market:

