The "Microporous Insulation Market by Product Type (Rigid Boards Panels, Flexible Panels, Machined Parts, Moldable Products), Application (Industrial, Energy Power, Oil Gas, Aerospace Defense, Automotive, Foundry) Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microporous insulation market is estimated to be USD 983.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,232.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rise in infrastructural developments in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. The increasing demand for microporous insulation materials from glass and cement industries is another significant factor driving the growth of the microporous insulation market. However, the high production cost of microporous insulation panels acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

The flexible panels segment accounted for the largest share of the microporous insulation market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to energy efficiency requirements, as governments of various countries and organizations worldwide need to comply with international norms and regulations.

On the basis of region, the microporous insulation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East Africa. Europe is considered to be the largest market for microporous insulation, owing to the increasing demand for microporous insulation materials for various high-temperature applications in the oil gas, energy power, and metal glass industries. In addition, Asia-Pacific accounted for the second-largest share of the microporous insulation market in 2016; the market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Key companies supplying microporous insulation materials and related products are given as follows:

Promat HPI

Morgan Advanced Materials

Isoleika S. Coop.

Johns Manville

Unifrax LLC

NICHIAS Corporation

TECHNO PHYSIK Engineering GmbH

Elmelin Ltd.

Unicorn Insulations Ltd.

ThermoDyne



