LED illumination system and laser diode module manufacturer and designer ProPhotonix announced on Wednesday that its COBRA MultiSpec LED line light, released in 2017, was recognised by the judges at the annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards programme. The AIM-traded firm said the judging panel consisted of "esteemed experts" from system integrator and end-user companies. It said COBRA MultiSpec was available with up to 12 wavelengths, making it ideal for multispectral and hyperspectral ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...