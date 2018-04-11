Cable assembly provider Volex updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, ahead of the announcement of its full year results for the year ended 1 April, which was due on 8 June. The AIM-traded firm said it had traded in line with expectations, with full-year sales expected to show a modest return to growth, reversing a trend of a sales decline seen over the previous three years. Excluding sales to its largest power customer, full year sales were expected to grow 5%. The board said it managed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...