Horizonte Minerals on Wednesday said it has been granted a "key" water permit for its Brazilian Araguaia nickel project. This development means Horizonte is closer to its objective of being construction-ready by the end of 2018. "The permit guarantees access to water, required for the full-scale commercial operation at Araguaia, including mining and beneficiation plant activities," the company said in a statement. It added that the consent "further de-risks Araguaia, as it ensures that the ...

