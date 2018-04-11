Correction referes to date. Correct information is marked in bold below.



As from April 13, 2018, subscription rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 25, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011089820 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153741 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from April 13, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 11, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011089838 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153742 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



