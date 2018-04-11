Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Patterson Companies, Inc. - PDCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Patterson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against certain dental supply companies, including Patterson, claiming that they had violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to, or otherwise serve, buying groups representing dental practitioners. On this news, Patterson's share price fell $1.71, or 5.19%, to close at $31.21 on February 13, 2018.

Then, on March 1, 2018, Patterson announce a 26% decrease in its earnings for the third quarter of 2018 and the departure of the Company's Chief Financial Officer. On this news, Patterson's share price fell $7.48, or 23.7%, to close at $24.11 on March 1, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

