Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, announces the expansion of its geophysical services company, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. ("Pioneer Aerial") into Central America.

Pioneer Aerial recently mobilized to Guatemala to conduct a leading-edge UAV-MAG survey for a mineral exploration client. This marks the first entry of a Global UAV subsidiary into Central America for UAV services. The survey work is estimated to be completed in approximately 10 days with a two-person crew.

"Our ability to secure international contracts is important in keeping us ahead of competitors in these emerging markets. Pioneer Aerial and High Eye are extremely well positioned to take advantage of underserved global markets and are both experiencing rapid expansion. The technology level at Global UAV is unsurpassed and makes it difficult for other companies to compete with our services division. Conducting professional UAV surveys worldwide is an advantage that Global UAV has that few companies can match," stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. As a vertically integrated consortium of businesses that cover all aspects of the UAV industry, Global UAV is well positioned as an emerging leader in the UAV technology space.

