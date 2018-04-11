

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 11 April 2016 Director/PDMR Shareholding



Included in the issues of equity on 5 April 2018 that took place under the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 4 April 2018 were allotments to PDMRs as follows:



Shares Issue % of shares Director / PDMR allotted price Shareholding in issue



Colin Corbally PDMR 46,349 86.302p 142,837 0.12%



Grant Whitehouse PDMR 92,699 86.301p 263,522 0.20%



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R61



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX