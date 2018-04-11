Correction refers to market segment. Correct information is marked in bold below.



At the request of Sprint Bioscience, Sprint Bioscienceequity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from April 12, 2018.



Security name: Sprint Bioscience TO 2018/2019:1 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SPRINT TO 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010833178 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153717 ------------------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 70% of volume weighted average price during January 14 - January 25, 2019, however no lower than 15 SEK/per share and no higher than 29 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 equity rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Bioscience -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript January 28,2019 - February 8, 2019 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 6, 2019 trading day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



