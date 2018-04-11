

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus is on an innovative plan to offer sleeping berths with specially designed passenger modules inside the cargo compartments. The new offering is expected to be a key element of differentiation in air travel.



The new facility will be available from 2020 in A330. Later, such compartments will be tested in A350 XWB also.The passengers are expected to pay extra for the sleeping facility, however Airbus has not revealed anything about the cost factors.



Airbus said they have partnered with Zodiac Aerospace, who have expertise in lower deck solutions, to develop new sleeping berths. These module design would be in such a way to replace with cargo units, if required. Airbus said, 'the aircraft's cargo floor and cargo loading system will not be affected at all, as the passenger module will sit directly on it.'



Airbus and Zodiac have tried designing and integrating lower deck crew-rest facilities.



