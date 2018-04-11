sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11.04.2018 | 17:40
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, April 11

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Garry Dryburgh and Stephen Sharp
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex - Chief Financial Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.321 132

Nick Greatorex - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.321 132

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.321 132

Stephen Sharp - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.321 132
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
528 Ordinary shares

£1.321
e)Date of the transaction
2018-04-09
15:48 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

