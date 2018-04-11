Regulatory News:

The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) (the "Company") will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 3 May 2018 at the Carrousel du Louvre, 99, rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting has been published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Monday, 19 March 2018. The convening notice, including the agenda as supplemented and the text of the draft resolutions submitted by the shareholders, will be published at the BALO and at the Petites Affiches on Wednesday, 18 April 2018.

As all the Company's shares are in registered form, the invitation to the meeting including the combined voting and proxy form, the General Meeting Document and its Addendum, will be sent out to all shareholders registered in the nominative shareholders' accounts kept on behalf of the Company.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is posted on the Company's website, www.lagardere.com, in the section entitled "2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting" (accessible directly from the homepage) where it is gathered in:

the General Meeting Document (agenda, reports of the Managing Partners including notably a summary of the Company's operations and results and the presentation of the resolutions submitted by the Managing Partners to the general meeting, report of the Supervisory Board, information on the candidates for membership of the Supervisory Board, reports of the Statutory Auditors and of the independent third party entity, proposed resolutions presented by the Managing Partners, …);

(agenda, reports of the Managing Partners including notably a summary of the Company's operations and results and the presentation of the resolutions submitted by the Managing Partners to the general meeting, report of the Supervisory Board, information on the candidates for membership of the Supervisory Board, reports of the Statutory Auditors and of the independent third party entity, proposed resolutions presented by the Managing Partners, …); the Addendum to the General Meeting Document resulting from the submission by shareholders of two draft resolutions relating to appointments of Supervisory Board's members (including the agenda of the General Meeting as supplemented further to this submission, the purpose and the text of the draft resolutions submitted by the shareholders, the information on the two candidates proposed for membership of the Supervisory Board and the opinions issued by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Partners on these draft resolutions);

the Reference Document Year 2017 (activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements, comments on the financial statements, internal control and risk management procedures, labour, environmental and social information, Corporate Governance Report of the Supervisory Board, ...).

These documents can also, under the conditions provided by article R. 225-88 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, be reviewed by the shareholders at the Company's headquarters at

42, rue Washington, Immeuble Monceau, 75008 Paris, France and sent out, free of charges, upon request received no later than Saturday, 28 April 2018 at the following address:

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

CTS Assemblées Générales

Les Grands Moulins de Pantin

9, rue du Débarcadère

93761 Pantin Cedex France

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France

Telephone: 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

Website: http://www.lagardere.com

