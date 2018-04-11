Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers, launched a €500 million, 7-year inaugural bond issue, rated by S&P "A", with an annual coupon of 1% and listed on Euronext Dublin1. Euronext N.V. is rated "A, stable outlook" by S&P since 3 April 20182

The order book reached an amount of more than €2.2bn, and was more than 4.4 times oversubscribed. The success of this transaction shows investors' strong confidence in Euronext's ambitions, strategy and solid credit profile.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to (i) refinance in whole the existing €165m term loan and drawings under the revolving credit facility in connection with the acquisition of Euronext Dublin, and (ii) for general corporate purposes in line with the Agility for Growth strategy.

BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB acted as Joint Global Coordinators, and ABN AMRO, ING, MUFG and Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking acted as Joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

"This inaugural €500 million bond offering will allow Euronext to diversify its funding mix and provide enhanced flexibility for future capital allocation decision while benefiting from current market conditions. We are pleased that our first bond issuance took place on Euronext Dublin which is part of Euronext group since 27 March 2018, and the very positive reception given to this issue underscores investors' confidence in Euronext's strategy and ambitions."

1 From 27 March 2018, the Irish Stock Exchange plc will use the trading name Euronext Dublin to carry out its commercial activities. Legal name change will take place in due course, pending regulatory approval.

2 Report available for information only at the following address: https://www.euronext.com/fr/investors/debt-and-bond-investors

