Orano, refocused on the nuclear fuel cycle, announces the launch of its first Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The Base Prospectus of the Programme received a visa from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 6 April 2018. It provides a legal framework for Orano's potential future financing transactions in the form of notes.

Orano is currently rated BB+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings France SAS.

The Base Prospectus of the Programme including a description of Orano as well as the composition of its share capital updated following the finalization of the restructuring transactions of AREVA is available on the internet on the website of Orano at the following address: http://www.orano.group/en/debt/.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

