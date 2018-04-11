WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 in Las Vegas, NV

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.'s (TSXV: WOW.A) (TSXV: WOW.B), leading next-generation kids and youth entertainment company, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 10:30 am (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, and will conduct 1on1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

WOW's Los Angeles-based Frederator Studios is currently in production on Season 2 of the international hit series for Netflix, Castlevania. Season 1 was acclaimed as the only Rotten Tomatoes' "Fresh" adaptation of a video game to ever screen and GameSpot's Best Netflix Exclusive of 2017.

Frederator Digital in New York manages The Channel Frederator Network, the world's #1 digital animation network, with over 3,000 artist and animation channels, and over 1 billion cumulative monthly views. Frederator Digital also recently released several new, original cartoon mini-series for its Cartoon Hangover Select channel on the VRV platform from Ellation Media.

WOW's Vancouver based animated and live-action television production Mainframe Studios' highly anticipated hybrid live-action/CG animated series ReBoot: The Guardian Code premiered as a Netflix original series worldwide on March 30. It is the first television series to create visually stunning animation using the Unreal Game Engine with 4K resolution.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with Neil Chakravarti, President & Chief Operating Officer of WOW Unlimited Media Inc., please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About WOW Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW Unlimited Media Inc. is creating leading next-generation kids and youth animation business by focusing on digital platforms and content. The company's key assets include: the world's No. 1 digital animation network, Frederator Networks, which consists of an animation production company, Frederator Studios, as well as VOD channels on digital platforms; and one of Canada's largest, multifaceted animation production studios, Rainmaker Entertainment, which consists of Mainframe Studios that produces CGI animated television series, and Rainmaker Studios that produces long-form animated features. WOW operates from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver and is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

