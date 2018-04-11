Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) welcomes the introduction of a new cross-Channel service at the start of the year.

Operated by operators such as GB Railfreight or Transfesa, on behalf of CMA CGM Logistics, the new intermodal service which transports containers between the United Kingdom and Germany (with onward connections to Poland and China) left London Gateway, heading for Duisburg, for the first time yesterday. The CMA CGM Logistics train reached the Channel Tunnel at 01:27 (local time). Initially the service will operate with one return trip per week, with the potential to reach 6 returns per week in the future.

The introduction of this service and its connection to the new Silk Road (One Belt, One Road) is further proof of Eurotunnel's determination to relaunch rail freight, as already demonstrated with the construction of the whole-train scanner in Frethun, the introduction of the ETICA scheme, which supports the launch of new services, and the restructuring implemented to add efficiency to border formalities at the Frethun yard with Europorte Channel.

