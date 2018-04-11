Oxford Instruments said on Wednesday that its performance for the full year will be in line with expectations. The group, which provides high technology products and services to industrial companies and scientific research communities, also said it expects to see an improvement in performance on a reported basis in the next financial year after allowing for FX headwinds. Trading in the second half of the year was supported by a growing order book, the group's normal second half seasonal bias and ...

