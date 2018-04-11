Telecommunications software and solutions provider Artilium has signed an additional agreement with Pareteum Corporation, it announced on Wednesday, to integrate the Interactive Digital Media messaging platform, which would increase the global reach of the Pareteum Global Cloud products. The AIM-traded firm said that, under the terms of the agreement, IDM's messaging platform would be integrated into Pareteum's Global Mobility Cloud Platform, which would give Pareteum customers immediate access ...

