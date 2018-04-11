Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces the acceleration of its development in Asia.

With over 160 treatments performed in 2017, the Queen Mary Hospital, University of Hong Kong has strengthened its position as Theraclion's reference center in Asia. In addition to high volume clinical activity, Dr. Brian Hung-Hin LANG, MD, Clinical Associate Professor, Chief of the Endocrine Surgery Department has become the leading echotherapy opinion leader in Asia: he has published 11 articles in peer-reviewed scientific papers validating the efficacy and safety of echotherapy while outlining its advantages compared to invasive surgery. He also recently presented Theraclion's innovative technology in conferences such as the 3rd International Thyroid Notes Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, and the Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology in Mumbai, India. Theraclion's commercial team captured numerous promising leads during these events.

In addition to routine clinical use in Echopulse's approved clinical applications breast fibrodenoma and thyroid nodule Dr. Lang has initiated 2 new clinical trials focused on thyroid cancer and on Graves' disease.

Thanks to this outstanding support, Theraclion is glad to announce today the sale of another Echopulse system in the region: echotherapy is now proposed in routine clinical treatment in 4 sites in Hong Kong and one in Singapore.

Theraclion also announces the approval by the Taiwan health authorities of Echopulse in the treatment of breast fibroadenoma. Further authorization evaluations are in process in South Korea and Taiwan (thyroid).

Asia is the number one market opportunity for Echotherapy with over 50% of all thyroid surgical procedures worldwide. In China alone, every year, one million thyroid surgeries and 700 000 fibroadenoma surgeries are performed.

To achieve faster and privileged access to this market, Theraclion recently created a joint venture with the Chinese company Furui Medical and shipped the first 5 systems: the official opening ceremony of the Shenzhen Theraclion office took place on March 8th.

"We are extremely proud to announce the opening of our office", says Sylvan Yon, Chairman of the board of Theraclion China. "Having our own dedicated team in China is critical for rapid development of Theraclion in our largest global market".

"The number of treatments at Queen Mary hospital and the clinical development activity show the motivation of the region for the solution we offer. The new sale will be an opportunity to further enhance patient access to this non-invasive technology in a region where patients are particularly adverse to scars, in particular in the neck region," says David Caumartin, CEO Theraclion.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

