Mittwoch, 11.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 
11.04.2018 | 18:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe: Instructions to connect to the Q1 2018 Results webcast

Bonjour,

Publicis Groupe will publish its 1st Quarter 2018 revenue on Thursday, April 19 at 7:30 am CET (Paris Time). Below, you will find a link to the instructions to connect to the audio webcast that will take place at 10:00 AMCET, hosted by Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe, and Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice President, CFO.

Webcast Invitation (http://documents.publicisgroupe.com/events/2018-04-PUB_Invitation_Q1-2018_ENG.pdf)

Direct Link to Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c6dnpgyz)



Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

