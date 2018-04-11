Regulatory News:

Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Board of Directors, at its meeting today, decided, on the recommendation of the Appointments Committee, to propose to the June 15, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders, to renew the mandates of Patricia Lemoine, Mathilde Lemoine, Philippe Houzé, Nicolas Bazire and Alexandre Bompard. In addition, the Board decided to nominate four new independent directors: Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit, replacing Diane Labruyère-Cuilleret, Georges Ralli and Bertrand de Montesquiou, whose mandates expire at the June 15, 2018 Annual General Meeting, and Anne-Claire Taittinger, who announced her decision to terminate her mandate.

Thus, the Board of Directors is continuing its renewal, which began in 2017, welcoming more female members as well as younger and more digital personalities.

Alexandre Bompard, Chief Executive Officer of Carrefour, said: "In my name and on the Board of Director's behalf, I wish to thank Diane Labruyere-Cuilleret, Anne-Claire Taittinger, Georges Ralli and Bertrand de Montesquiou. I would like to highlight their commitment and contribution to Carrefour's Board of Directors throughout their terms.

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' Assembly the nominations of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit. Their experience and diverse profiles, and notably digital and entrepreneurial skills, will be valuable assets to support the implementation of the Group's transformation plan, Carrefour 2022."

Biographies:

Aurore Domont is President of FigaroMédias and a member of the Executive Committee of the Figaro Group since August 2013. She has solid experience of global and omnichannel communication strategies as well as digital transformation. She holds a Master's degree in Corporate Law from Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne University.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is President of the "Rénovons le Sport Français" association since the beginning of 2018. From 2008 to 2017, she held various positions within the AXA group, including Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and Deputy Head of the French Retail Business. She is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris, ESSEC and ENA.

Stéphane Courbit is President of LOV Group, a company mainly focused on audiovisual production, online games and luxury hotels, and President of Betclic Everest Group. In 1994, he created the audiovisual production company ASP, which became Endemol France in 1998. Stéphane Courbit has a track record as an entrepreneur in the media and internet sector and as a manager of international companies. He is a graduate of ISG.

Stéphane Israël is Executive Chairman of Arianespace, which he joined in 2013, and is CEO of Ariane Espace Participation. Between 2012 and 2013, he was Chief of Staff to the Minister of Productive Recovery. From 2007 to 2012, he held various positions within the EADS group. From 2001 to 2007, he was a magistrate at France's Cour des Comptes and associate professor at the Ecole Normale Supérieure. He is a graduate of Ecole Normale Supérieure, ENA and has an advanced degree in history.

