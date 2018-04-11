Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 69,483 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.6500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.2318

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,419,697,094 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,419,697,094 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1028 25.85 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 2402 25.85 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 2408 25.90 16:14:52 London Stock Exchange 2450 25.95 16:12:20 London Stock Exchange 1137 25.95 16:12:20 London Stock Exchange 3649 25.95 16:06:06 London Stock Exchange 3 25.95 16:04:33 London Stock Exchange 1 25.95 15:47:39 London Stock Exchange 1 25.95 15:45:16 London Stock Exchange 1 25.95 15:42:51 London Stock Exchange 658 25.95 15:34:35 London Stock Exchange 7000 25.95 15:34:35 London Stock Exchange 2402 26.10 15:34:29 London Stock Exchange 5024 26.20 15:34:13 London Stock Exchange 5442 26.20 15:31:14 London Stock Exchange 297 26.25 14:28:19 London Stock Exchange 2269 26.25 14:28:15 London Stock Exchange 2382 26.15 12:59:09 London Stock Exchange 2396 26.25 12:30:17 London Stock Exchange 2601 26.30 12:02:28 London Stock Exchange 2499 26.35 11:33:59 London Stock Exchange 2365 26.35 11:17:15 London Stock Exchange 2448 26.35 11:17:15 London Stock Exchange 2330 26.50 09:48:18 London Stock Exchange 489 26.50 09:48:18 London Stock Exchange 2128 26.50 09:48:07 London Stock Exchange 2901 26.65 09:39:00 London Stock Exchange 4892 26.65 09:39:00 London Stock Exchange 3018 26.50 09:23:51 London Stock Exchange 1025 26.45 08:34:01 London Stock Exchange 1837 26.45 08:31:43 London Stock Exchange

