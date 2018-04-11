sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, April 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):69,483
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.6500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.2318

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,419,697,094 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,419,697,094 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
102825.8516:29:57London Stock Exchange
240225.8516:29:57London Stock Exchange
240825.9016:14:52London Stock Exchange
245025.9516:12:20London Stock Exchange
113725.9516:12:20London Stock Exchange
364925.9516:06:06London Stock Exchange
325.9516:04:33London Stock Exchange
125.9515:47:39London Stock Exchange
125.9515:45:16London Stock Exchange
125.9515:42:51London Stock Exchange
65825.9515:34:35London Stock Exchange
700025.9515:34:35London Stock Exchange
240226.1015:34:29London Stock Exchange
502426.2015:34:13London Stock Exchange
544226.2015:31:14London Stock Exchange
29726.2514:28:19London Stock Exchange
226926.2514:28:15London Stock Exchange
238226.1512:59:09London Stock Exchange
239626.2512:30:17London Stock Exchange
260126.3012:02:28London Stock Exchange
249926.3511:33:59London Stock Exchange
236526.3511:17:15London Stock Exchange
244826.3511:17:15London Stock Exchange
233026.5009:48:18London Stock Exchange
48926.5009:48:18London Stock Exchange
212826.5009:48:07London Stock Exchange
290126.6509:39:00London Stock Exchange
489226.6509:39:00London Stock Exchange
301826.5009:23:51London Stock Exchange
102526.4508:34:01London Stock Exchange
183726.4508:31:43London Stock Exchange

