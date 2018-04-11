Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
First Quarter 2018 Revenue
Date Time
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 10:00am
(Paris time CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President Group CFO
Conference Call
Confirmation code: 4540852
France: +33 (0) 1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9411
USA: +1 323 794 2423
Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c6dnpgyz
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay code: 4540852
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134
USA: +1 719 457 0820
PUBLICISGROUPE.COM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411006096/en/
Contacts:
Publicis Groupe