

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The White House says the President has the power to dismiss special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is probing The Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.



The statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders comes at a time the investigation is moving closer to the Oval Office.



The White House has long been denying Trump is considering Mueller's removal.



The change in tone came as Trump reacted furiously to a raid of his private lawyer's offices on Monday.



During a routine news conference Tuesday, Sanders admitted that the President has voiced his frustrations over the FBI raid of the Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room of Michael Cohen.



Business records, emails and documents related to several topics, including a payment to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, were reportedly seized.



As Trump's longtime lawyer, Cohen holds secrets about many of the president's personal and financial dealings.



Special counsel Mueller was appointed in May to investigate Russian efforts to tip the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favour.



Over the last year, he has increasingly dug into evidence of alleged money laundering, fraud and obstruction of justice inside Trump's inner circle.



Four Trump aides -- including his 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and former national security advisor Michael Flynn -- have already been indicted or pleaded guilty.



CNN had reported Trump is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to contain Mueller.



