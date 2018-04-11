Epica International, Inc.: El.En. Group, a Leading Laser Company Increases Ownership in Epica International Inc., a CT + Robotics Company

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Today, Frank D. D'Amelio, Epica International Inc.'s CEO announced that El.En. is now an approximate 6 percent common stock share owner in the corporation. Previously, El.En. had been a minority owner of a division controlled by Epica.



"We view our stronger position in Epica as an opportunity for the group in the fast-growing international healthcare market," said Andrea Cangioli, El.En. Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director and Head of Internal Control.

Frank D'Amelio offered the following sentiments, "We have appreciated the support and insight of the El.En. Group, a leading, global player in the industrial and medical laser market."

Epica International, Inc. is paving the way for the future in highly advanced robotic and CT platforms for healthcare and industrial applications. Our industrial robotic systems are advanced, universal, and unique in their flexibility and performance. Our CT systems assist veterinary healthcare professionals in rapid diagnosis and treatment with never before seen soft and hard tissue imagery. The integration of our two technologies, precision robotics and CT imaging, is underway in the human medical field. Through uniting these two technologies, CT + Robotics, Epica is rapidly building a new future for the medical-surgical field.

