Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EGIDE / Key word(s): Conference EGIDE will attend to the 2018 European Smallcap Event in Paris 11-Apr-2018 / 18:45 CET/CEST Trappes, Bollène, Cambridge & San Diego, April 11, 2018 - 06 :30pm (CET) *EGIDE will attend to the 2018 European Smallcap Event in Paris* Egide Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN *: FR0000072373 - *Reuters *: EGID.PA - *Bloomberg *: GID) *will participate at the 13th edition of the European Smallcap event to be held in Paris on April 16th and 17th, 2018. On this occasion, Jim COLLINS, Chairman and CEO, and Philippe LUSSIEZ, CFO, will meet French and European investors to present Egide news, including the 2017 results, the Group's strategy and development prospects. Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal imaging, Optronics, Microwave, Power, .). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States. Find all the informations on the Smallcap event here: small2018.midcapevents.com [1] *FINANCIAL AGENDA* April 13, 2018: Q1-18 Revenue *To find out more about Egide*: http://www.egide-group.com [2] Egide renewed OSEO certification as an innovative company (_entreprise innovante_) on July 30, 2015 ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2004 certified quality and environmental management systems Egide is listed on Euronext Paris- Segment C - ISIN*: FR0000072373 - *Reuters*: EGID.PA - *Bloomberg*: GID* ***** *CONTACTS EGIDE* - *Finance Department* - Philippe Lussiez - +33 1 30 68 81 00 - plussiez@fr.egide-group.com *INBOUND CAPITAL - Investor Relations *- Frédéric Portier / David Chermont - +44 7802 533333 - fportier@inbound.capital *FIN'EXTENSO - Press Relations* - Isabelle Aprile - +33 1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr Attachment Document title: Egide-SMC event-PR04112018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HASOVKRFCT [3] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 673661 11-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eff511d2c2093fbc282a6d0815ee6089&application_id=673661&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ee0c991af0ce38a1f5485e70ad990480&application_id=673661&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bf79dfa26ac0ee26e8e87b156e27a77&application_id=673661&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2018 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)