London stocks slipped on Wednesday following an unexpected drop in UK manufacturing and a sharp fall in construction output, as the bright spot of Tesco's results was overshadowed by investor caution over geopolitical tensions and ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes. "Threats of military action have driven gold and oil higher this afternoon, as Trump takes to Twitter to engage in his usual delicate diplomacy. The world is now on notice for US, and potentially allied, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...