Scapa Group confirmed the unfortunate death of one of its employees on Wednesday, following a workplace accident at the company's Dunstable site on Tuesday evening. The AIM-traded company, which is a global manufacturer and supplier of adhesive-based products for the Healthcare and Industrial markets, has launched an immediate investigation following the incident. Heejae Chae, chief executive of Scapa Group, said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm a fatal accident at our Dunstable site. I ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...