UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Unveils Final Details of the 10th Edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The prestigious event, being held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , is the largest in the Championship's history

, is the largest in the Championship's history More than 9,000 athletes to compete in the Championship

Al Hashimi : Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has placed us at the forefront of the global sports scene and 'King of Mats' is the new addition with cash prizes of up to USD 200,000

: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has placed us at the forefront of the global sports scene and 'King of Mats' is the new addition with cash prizes of up to 'Champion Within' initiative motivates young generations

The Championship's bronze jubilee coincides with Year of Zayed

Abu Dhabi Sports 2 dedicated to round-the-clock Championship coverage

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) today revealed full details of the 10th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, set to kick off on April 16 under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/340083LOGO )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675796/Abu_Dhabi_World_Professional_Jiu_Jitsu_Championship.jpg )



Announcements were made during a press conference at Jumeirah Etihad Towers today (10 April), attended by high dignitaries including HE Saif Abdullah Al Shafir, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; HE Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; HE Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; HE Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Director of School Operations at the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, Fouad Darwish, General Manager of Palms Sports, and Hilal Omar, Vice President, Premier Motors.

International Participation

Lasting 13 days, the 10th edition of the Championship will bring together the world's leading professional athletes, including Adolf Kaure and Ruben Lemos from Africa, Youngam Noh and Joao Carlos from Asia, Krzysztof Flak and Adam Rardzinski from Europe, Matthew Leighton and Jonathan Satava from North America, Lachlan Giles and Ben Hodgkinson from Australia, and Igor Silva and Jose Lima from South America. The Championship will be held from April 16 to 28 at the Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, with total cash prizes exceeding AED 4 million.

More than 9,000 male and female athletes have registered for the Championship, including 6,400 participants in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Festival from April 16 to 21.

Some 1,500 athletes are set to participate in the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship on April 22 and 23, with another 1,500 registered for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held between April 24 and 28.

Bronze Jubilee

The bronze jubilee of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship builds on the local and international success of its nine previous editions. Coinciding with the Year of Zayed, the bronze jubilee represents an opportunity for the UAEJJF to reaffirm its commitment to the principles and values of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in line with his guidance for building a strong generation.

'Champion Within' Initiative

As part of the championship's promotional campaign this year, the UAEJJF launched the 'Champion Within' initiative, aimed at motivating youth to embrace their talents and strengthen their self-determination as they unleash their inner champion. 'Champion Within' seeks to instill the UAEJJF's values, such as discipline and positive behavior. The initiative is also based on the core values of the Year of Zayed, combining respect and the development of human capabilities in all areas.

Al Hashemi: "Jiu Jitsu represents a unique experience that highlights the presence of various sports in the UAE"

During the press conference, HE Abdelmonem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for his continued support of sports in general and Jiu-Jitsu in particular. Al Hashemi noted that this support has culminated in consolidating Abu Dhabi's status as the world capital of Jiu-Jitsu.

Al Hashemi said: "This year, we will be simultaneously celebrating the Bronze Jubilee of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship as well as the year of Zayed - a national event that has great meaning, as it gives us the opportunity to express appreciation and gratitude to our late founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

He added: "Ten years after launching this event, we feel proud of our successes in spreading Jiu-Jitsu throughout the country, as well as the sports regional and global achievements. This sport promotes the values of patience, endurance, discipline and courage. As a result, it plays a major role in building the upcoming generation," he added

He added: "Jiu Jitsu represents a unique experience that highlights the variety of sporting institutions in the UAE. It is built on collaboration between sports federations and public and private sector bodies that collectively support the progress in the sporting world. Working together, accessible opportunities and environments have been created to facilitate the upcoming generation's prosperity in sports such as Jiu-Jitsu."

Al Hashemi said: "We have a great responsibility in uncovering new talents and supporting thousands of champions. It is crucial to continue opening up new training opportunities and access to international events. All of this contributes to the establishment of a world-leading model, and we are proud of this sporting experience that has placed us at the forefront of the global sports scene."

Alshamsi: The bronze Jubilee of the tournament offers a new look and profound feel

On his behalf, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, CEO of the UAEJJF said: "The tenth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship is one of the largest sports events in the world and has become the most important international event for the UAE and the global Jiu-Jitsu agenda. As such, the Championship has imbued a sense of pride among Emiratis, since it is one of the most significant national products."

Al Shamsi said: "Coinciding with the Year of Zayed, this year's championship has a profound meaning for the UAE. The participation rate exceeded expectations of 9,000 competitors and the event is set to include the largest financial prizes in the history of the tournament."

He also spoke about the main details of the championship, competitions, awards and the immense efforts put into the preparations of the event.

King of Mats - Championship exclusive

The King of the Mat is a new addition to the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place on the event's official opening ceremony day on April 24. This year's champion will be joined by winners of the last nine editions as they compete for the title and the chance to win prizes up to USD 200,000.

As one of the highlights of the Championship, this competition will include big names such as Tiago Bravo and Leonardo Saggioro from the lightweight category, Tanner Rice and Clark Gracie from the middleweight category and Alexander Trans and Andre Campos from the heavyweight category.

Program and Events

The 10th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will include the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, running from 16 to 21 April. The festival will be dedicated to a number of age categories, including under-18, as well as a white belt category for adults and the master 3 and 4 classes in all belt colors in addition to Parajiu-jitsu category. April 16 has been allocated to the UAE National Service (NSR), with April 17 set for the Armed Forces and April 18 and 19 for schools.



The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Youth Championship will be held from April 22 and 23, while the Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship kicks off on April 24 with a big opening ceremony, accompanied by the King of Mats competitions, continuing until April 27. The World Championship will be followed by the final round of the black and brown belts, which will be held on April 28 at the end of the event. The tenth edition will then come to an end on April 29 with the Abu Dhabi World Award ceremony.

The championship will be held at Mubadala Arena with free admission, and spectators will have the opportunity to experience the festivities program accompanying the championship, including a dazzling opening ceremony, prize giveaways and live shows. The Championship will also include a variety of diverse social activities and sports education initiatives, stemming from the UAEJJF's ongoing social responsibility.

The Championship is considered a global destination for all Jiu-Jitsu and sports enthusiasts. It is also an entertainment and educational destination for families and individuals to enjoy various events and activities, complete with children's play area and entertainment facilities.

Partnership Agreement between the Interior Ministry and the UAEJJF

During the press conference today (Tuesday 10 April), the Ministry of the Interior and UAEJJF signed a three-year strategic partnership agreement that sees Ministry sponsor all UAEJJF local championships, including Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championships.

The agreement was signed by HE Lieutenant General Saif Abdulla Al Shaafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and His Excellency Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAEJJF, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

This agreement reflects both parties' goals of cooperation to provide a sporting environment that allows citizens to ensure their continuous achievements at all levels. It also works to build a generation capable of preserving the past and securing a bright future, all while developing a healthy environment and lifestyle.

Al Awani: The championship is a confirmation of Abu Dhabi's international status as the capital for this exceptional sport

H.E. Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the return of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship for the 10th year is a proof of Abu Dhabi's international status as the capital of Jiu-Jitsu, which has been realised thanks to the support of the UAE's leadership.

He added that this championship has succeeded in attracting the interest of players in all categories, who are striving for success in being awarded its distinguished title. This has been reflected on the local sporting community that achieved major successes - ones that have enriched our sporting legacy. Through this journey, the UAE's youth have become internationally renowned athletes who represent strong competition across international championships.

Al Awani stressed that the UAE has proven its ability to organise and host such events in line with the top international standards. As a result, it has demonstrated its capacity to host the international headquarters of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, which officially moved to Abu Dhabi last March. This has bolstered plans to host future international sports events that are set to further support the sport's local growth.

Al Awani concluded by thanking the UAEJJF for its efforts in improving the UAE's standing, in addition to showcasing the promising local talents the UAE youth enjoys.

Al Dhaheri: The Jiu-Jitsu school program is a key platform to develop the sport in the UAE

H.E. Mr.Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Advisor for ADEK's Chairman said: "At ADEK, we are proud of our strategic partnership with the UAEJJF, which has been in place since the very beginning. During that time, we have seen the sport grow and develop the status that it now enjoys. The Jiu-Jitsu School Project is an important resource, a key platform for the deployment of the game in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The results of the Jiu-Jitsu School Program have begun to culminate in its selection by the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation since its inception. I can only emphasize that the Department of Education and Knowledge is proud to be part of this great global event across its features, in support of Abu Dhabi's growth into the global capital of Jiu-Jitsu."

Al Matrooshi: "Our partnership with the UAEJJF is an extension of our commitment to support UAE youth"

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, said: "Sports has the beneficial effects of instilling noble values, such as determination, positive attitude, discipline and responsibility in younger generations - not to mention improving and maintaining their health. Our partnership with the UAEJJF is an extension of our commitment to back social initiatives that support Emirati youth and enable our national talents to showcase their potential while highlighting the UAE's leading position as a hub to host the largest and most successful sporting events at the highest international levels."

Al Saadi: Our Partnership with UAEJJF had played vital role in spreading the sport

Yaqoob Al Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels said: "Represented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Channel Network, Abu Dhabi Media Company is delighted to cover Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and championships. We are committed to covering national events as part of our longstanding partnership with the UAEJJF.

"Since the beginning of the 2017-2018 season, we have been able to enhance the presence of this great sport to audiences across Abu Dhabi Sports platforms. This comes as part of our efforts to cement Abu Dhabi as the global capital of Jiu-Jitsu. This partnership mainly aims to support the efforts of the Federation to raise awareness about athletes and expand the sport's followership, as well as educating society on the sport."

Darwish: "We are proud to be part of this world championship"

Commenting on the event, Fouad Darwish, General Manager of Palms Sports said: "There is no doubt that Jiu-Jitsu has witnessed an unprecedented boom in the UAE, which has resonated with fans and the broader sports sector. Palms Sports is proud to be a part of this great journey."

"As a strategic partner of the Championship and the technical arm of the UAEJJF, Palms Sports is proud to provide our resources and capabilities to ensure that the Championship is a successful tenth edition, in line with Abu Dhabi's global status in Jiu-Jitsu and many other areas. We wish the participants luck and success."

Hilal Omar, Vice President, Premier Motors, said: "We are delighted to continue this challenging and exciting success, as the Championship's exclusive automotive partner since 2011. The great interest and continued support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has cemented the UAE's leading role among regional and international sports, and has enabled the discovery and success of national sporting talents. Celebrating its bronze jubilee, the Championship continues to carry noble values and morals that are associated with our late founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We wish the participants all the best."

Adel Al Zarouni, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), said: "ADIB is committed to advancing the country's economic growth and development by supporting future generations to achieve excellence in all walks of life, both professionally and socially. We are very proud to be sponsoring the Jiu-Jitsu Championships - a sport that enhances the physical and mental capabilities of individuals and instills in them many positive traits, such as courage, commitment and cooperation. In recognition of our efforts to help the UAE youth pursue their passion for success, we are delighted to sponsor this international Championship and wish all the competitors success."

Abu Dhabi Sports Dedicates its Second Channel for Broadcasting Championship

Abu Dhabi Sports Channel announced it will dedicate its second channel entirely to cover the events of the championship until the end of April, as part of its commitment to showcasing important local, regional, and international sporting events. These sporting broadcasts use the latest world-class broadcast technologies, highlighting the infrastructural and technical capabilities of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Sports 2 will provide live coverage of the Championship, including high-level commentary from analysis studios throughout activities. In addition, documentaries, special features and interviews will be aired throughout the month.

Further information on news and developments related to the Championship and athletes can be found on the official Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship app available for Android and iOS.

Athletes from local clubs conclude spring training camp

The UAEJJF recently announced that athletes from local clubs successfully completed a nine-day spring training camp held from March 28 to April 5. With 30 participants taking part in the intensive preparations for the Championship, camp activities focused on developing techniques and skills, as well as improving strength and fitness.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship will see considerable local participation, featuring UAE's top Jiu-Jitsu athletes. Among them is world champion Faisal Al Ketbi. Competitors also include members of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu team, such as Taleb Al Kerbi, Obaid Al Kaabi, Mosbeh Al Katheri, Abdulla Al Jonaibi, Omar Al Mesmari, Mohammed Al Ameri, Hamdan Al Baloushi, Sultan Al Ali, Mariam Al Ameri, Zahraa Al Hashemi, along with former champion Khalifa Mohammad taking part in the Para Jiu-Jitsu championship.

Strategic Partnerships

The UAEJJF enjoys strong strategic partnerships that have allowed the sport to grow in the UAE, with cooperation taking place across various sectors. These partnerships reinforce the sport's position within UAE society and contribute to the success of major global Jiu-Jitsu events, such as this Championship.

The Championship is sponsored by Abu Dhabi Media is the official media sponsor. Sponsors also include strategic partner Palms Sports; Emaar Properties, the premier developer of integrated modern communities; Etihad Airways as the official carrier; Premier Motors from Al Tayer Group; the Land Rover dealership as the official dealership' Abu Dhabi Sports as the official sports channel while Sky News Arabia as the event's media partner; Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is the event's diamond partner and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is energy partner; and the Ministry of Interior as Government Partner.

Gold partners are: the Abu Dhabi Autonomous System Investment (ADASI), Al Masood Group, Emirates International Aluminum Company, Dolphin Energy, Cavallo (Louzan Fashion), Afaq Islamic Finance, Tourism and Culture Department, and the support partners Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and silver partners Al Khajah Group, United Al Saqer Group, Senaat General Holding Corporation, Tawazen Holding, LuLu Group International, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) as safety partner.

About the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation was established in November 2012 upon gracious directives and support by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The federation is the official body organizing and supporting Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE. The federation assumes a pioneering role in strengthening Jiu-Jitsu, with the goal of building a knowledgeable society with high standards in culture and sports, in order to position the UAE as a world leader in this sport.

The federation is mandated to issue policies and draft regulations that aim to support and develop Jiu-Jitsu and build partnerships with government bodies and educational institutions to support this sport and enhance its local presence, resulting in advancing the UAE's position in Jiu-Jitsu and other martial arts locally, regionally, and internationally.

For more information, please visit http://www.uaejjf.com