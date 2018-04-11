Ontology Partners With Ecosystem Co-Builders Tembusu Partners, Accomplice, Hashed and Onchain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Recently, Ontology, a new public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, officially announced plans to co-build their ecosystem with Tembusu Partners, Accomplice, Hashed, and Onchain. All the participants of this Co-Builder Plan will build, govern and serve the industry ecosystem together. The partnerships aim to explore application development, outreach, and incubation, and together build a new generation of public blockchain infrastructure and a distributed trust ecosystem to support real business applications and scenarios.

Established in 2006, Tembusu Partners is a leading private equity firm with deep roots in Emerging Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, it has a deep understanding of the Asian market and regional economy. After joining the Ontology co-builder program, Tembusu Partners and Ontology will jointly develop Southeast Asian market partners to provide government service support for the local markets. Talking about the partnership, Andy Lim, Chairman of Tembusu Partners said, "Tembusu Partners is delighted to cooperate with Ontology to develop the blockchain market in the South East Asian region. This blockchain technology will disrupt many industries and create significant growth just as the internet did twenty years ago".

An international co-builder partner, Accomplice is a seed-led venture capital firm that embraces risk, headquartered in Boston and San Francisco. The accomplice has been part of the origin story of many companies, including AngelList, CoinList, Carbon Black, DraftKings, Hopper, PillPack, Veracode, and Zoopla. They have pioneered a community approach through platforms like Spearhead, BOSS, Rev, and TUGG. Through the co-building program, Ontology and Accomplice will work together to strengthen technical advocacy, as well as build and expand the influence of Ontology in the United States and Israel.

Hashed is one of the most influential groups in blockchain in South Korea. The company builds communities and accelerates projects, and is a strategic partner of innovative blockchain projects around the globe. Hashed has also accelerated South Korea's largest wallet provider, CoinManager. Moreover, Hashed operates a blockchain meetup called "Hashed Lounge" and blockchain/crypto journal called the "Hashed Post". As a member of Ontology's co-builder program, Hashed will help Ontology to strengthen its development and influence in South Korea and Northeast Asia, creating a local technical community, and holding and promoting events, forums, etc.

An important technology partner in the co-builder program, Onchain is a technology company dedicated to the research, development, and operation of blockchain systems. With its accumulated blockchain technology and industry experience, the team has developed and operated several influential blockchain projects. Onchain has successfully cooperated with and provided blockchain solutions to several financial institutions, banks, and brokerage firms. At the same time, it also provides blockchain underlying technical services for public chain projects such as Ontology and Elastos. In the co-builder program, Ontology is the initiator and core technical supporter of the Ontology project.

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of the complete distributed ledger and smart contract systems.

Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups.

The ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit ont.io.

If you are interested in co-building our ecosystem, contact us at bd@onchain.com.

Media contact information:

Chloe Fu

Email: contact@ont.io

SOURCE: Ontology