Celebrities Dipping Into the CBD Market

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

It seems only natural that Tommy Chong, of the stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong, would have his own marijuana brand. "I'm the most recognizable pot head, probably, in the world," Chong told CNNMoney. Chong lends his name to Chong's Choice, a marijuana brand. Celebrities with instant brand recognition like Chong have plenty of incentive for getting into this market. Mentioned in today's commentary include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTCD) (OTC:TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN).

Sales totaled $8 billion last year, according to New Frontier Data, which estimates that US sales will grow to $23 billion by 2020. Canada is expected to legalize recreational marijuana this summer. "Legalization has opened the doors to all the celebrity branding," said Steve Bloom, a former High Times editor who runs a web site called Celebstoner.com. "It's not surprising that all the most likely celebrities are jumping aboard." Recreational marijuana is legal in nine states, as well as Washington, D.C. Medical marijuana is legal in 30 states, but it's still prohibited by the federal government.

Chong, who licenses his name to growers, joins a list of pot-friendly celebrities who have tied their names to the marijuana industry, including Willie Nelson, who lends his name to "Willie's Reserve", and Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus, who has "Leafs by Snoop." The estate of the late Bob Marley, including his widow Rita and his 11 children, are among the most prominent players in the marijuana industry. Their company, Marley Natural, includes branded marijuana, body care products and pipes.

Marley Natural is backed by the Seattle-based investment firm Privateer Holdings, which has raised $200 million and is funding the Marleys' expansion into Canada. "Bob Marley is more closely tied to the product than anyone we could think of," said Privateer Holdings CEO Brendan Kennedy. "In some places people even say, 'Let's go smoke a Bob Marley.'"

The Marleys, Chongs and Snoops of the world are easy fits, but for the industry to grow beyond the realm of stoners, it needs other faces, says Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group, an investment and market research company for cannabis. "One of the biggest challenges cannabis has is a certain narrow stereotype associated with it," Dayton said. "When a celebrity who doesn't fit the stereotype [of a pot smoker] gets into promoting cannabis, it expands the conceptual footprint that cannabis has in the minds of current and potential consumers."

That's why it's important for the industry to have celebrities like "Whoopi" Goldberg and Melissa Etheridge, who are not necessarily known for marijuana. Both recently launched brands that promote marijuana as a health supplement. Goldberg boasts of it as a treatment for menstrual cramps, and Etheridge promotes it as a way to alleviate cancer symptoms.

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons invested $10 million in the Canadian cannabis grower Invictus, even though he's never smoked pot. "I've got $10 million wrapped up in the stock because I believe in it. For me, it's a business move," the entrepreneur and reality TV star told CNNMoney.Invictus went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange last month with a ticker bearing his name: GENE.

Mike Tyson, the former boxer, recently broke ground on Tyson Ranch, a project to build a pot farm in California City, about 50 miles from Los Angeles. Rob Hickman, an investor backing Tyson Ranch, told CNNMoney that the brand makes sense because Tyson "doesn't drink anymore, he's a heavy CBD and a heavy marijuana user." "The news of Mike Tyson setting up a cannabis farm caught many by surprise because he's not necessarily a figure that you would associate with cannabis use," said John Kagia, a cannabis industry analyst for New Frontier Data. "But everyone knows who Tyson is."

Some public companies in the marijuana and CBD space include: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $8.40M, current share price: $.219

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), a brand development company pioneering the projected billion dollar nighttime nutrition category, and developing unique products in the marijuana/cannabis/cbd related snack space, recently announced that Global Investigative Services (GIS) has been retained by the Company in response to recent suspicious trading activities related to Company common stock.



In recent sessions, Company management has identified a pattern of trading that raises strong suspicion that one or more market makers is possibly engaging in "naked shorting" and illegal market manipulation. Typically, an individual or entity involved in naked shorting will profit by illegally driving down a company's stock price while enticing unsophisticated investors to sell their shares so they may further increase their own profit. This type of market manipulation is done at the expense of both the shareholder base and the Company, which is why it is illegal.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.27 B, current share price: $116.09

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, recently announced receipt of Notices of Allowance for five new Epidiolexpatent applications that will be listed in the Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the Orange Book) if the NDA for Epidiolex is approved. Once issued, these patents are set to expire in 2035. One or more patents may be eligible for additional patent term through patent term adjustment and/or regulatory exclusivities.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $452.17M, current share price: $6.13

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, recently announced the appointment of Trudy Vanhove as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Given her extensive experience in clinical development and medical affairs, Dr. Vanhove will also serve on the Board's R&D committee.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $259.38M, current share price: $.27

Terra Tech Corp., a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, recently announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Derek Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, commented on the achievements from the year, "The rapid growth of the legal cannabis market, coupled with our aggressive expansion strategy, has led to Terra Tech's emergence as a pre-eminent retail and wholesale cannabis company in the United States. Our strategy to establish our BluÌˆmTM and IVXXTM brands as premium cannabis experiences in targeted states set the foundation for the Company to quickly expand into the adult use market when Nevada welcomed legalization in July, 2017, followed by California in January, 2018. These regulatory milestones significantly expanded our addressable market and transformed the Company's potential growth path.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $94.25M, current share price: $2.66

CANN, the comprehensive national resource to the regulated cannabis industry, recently announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. "Along with growth through acquisitions, we are also focused on organic growth and driving each segment to profitability," said Joe Hodas, Chief Operating Officer of General Cannabis. "I have spent extensive time with each of our segment leaders, diving into staffing models, revenue projections and challenges. With initial analyses in hand and the existing General Cannabis infrastructure, I believe we can capitalize on new lines of business, cross-sale opportunities between segments, and operating efficiencies. I am eager to work with the great team in place here at General Cannabis to drive strong top line and bottom line results."

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: 1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/



For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS.FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.



MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(954)345-0611

