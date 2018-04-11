MSC Software Corporation Receives Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 11, 2018 / MSC Software Corporation today announced that it has received a 2017 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. MSC Software maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2016 to September 2017.

This year, Boeing recognized suppliers who achieved either a Gold or a Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. MSC is one of the many suppliers to receive the Silver level of recognition.

"We are particularly proud to receive this award. It is a testament to our history and strong relationship with Boeing to recognize the quality of our teamwork, technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction. For MSC, this recognition is both an achievement and initiative to continue striving for higher performance levels and deeper partnerships with our customers" said CEO and President of MSC Software, Paolo Guglielmini.

About MSC Software

MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,300 professionals in 20 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit www.mscsoftware.com.

MSC Software is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

