JewelleryNetAsia.com Rebrands to JEWELLERYNET.COM, Unveils Refined Website with Enhanced Features

HONG KONG, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JewelleryNetAsia.com, a well-established business-to-business portal that serves over 60,000 global jewellery buyers every month, today announced its rebranding to JEWELLERYNET.COM. Thenew and innovative digital platform is designed to build a comprehensive B2B portal that effectively brings together buyers and sellers online.

JEWELLERYNET.COM is a one-stop platform for jewellery professionals. It offers the widest range of industry information and insights for global industry players. It consolidates the most effective features of its predecessor with relevant content from reputable Jewellery Media publications including JNA, CJNA and Silverstyles to maximise value for users. The new portal now features timely and pertinent industry news including trends, trade fair news, directories and e-magazines, on top of online showrooms.

As part of its rebranding strategies, JEWELLERYNET.COM also offers an upgraded flexible membership plan, new marketing solutions services, integrated social media communications and website optimization.

Flexible Membership Plan

Four membership types are designed to fulfill various customer needs: Basic, Standard, Premium and Platinum.

All members can enjoy these basic features:

Access to Industry and Business Insight

Access to eBook

Access to Resources

Direct Contact with Suppliers

Receive Latest Industry and Business News

Post and View Trade Leads

Paid Standard, Premium and Platinum members can take advantage of numerous privileges including owning a product showroom and other value-added features such as Listing on Product Search Results, Sponsored Content in Magazine Section, Social Media Post and Showroom's Hot Pick in the eNewsletter.

Brand New Solutions Services

To help clients meet challenges in a highly competitive market, JEWELLERYNET.COM is also unveiling new services such as comprehensive offline to online marketing solutions. These services include but are not limited to Branding & Development, Business Matching, Social Media Promotion, Digital Marketing and Events Promotion.

Integrated Social Media Communications

Keeping people connected is one of the major goals of JEWELLERYNET.COM. All the social media accounts of JewelleryNetAsia.com, JNA and CJNA are now integrated into one social media account for Facebook, WeChat, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube and Youku. All followers can stay updated with top industry news and interact with each other in a seamless digital environment.

Website Optimization

To optimize user experience, the new website was redesigned with streamlined menus, simplified navigation and a responsive layout. Users can enjoy a broad variety of new functions with a simple and user-friendly interface.

The new portal aims to build an online community for jewellery professionals. More exciting features will be launched soon to continuously create unmatched value for customers.

To experience the new website, please visit www.jewellerynet.com.

About JEWELLERYNET.COM

Established in 2006, JEWELLERYNET.COM (previously JewelleryNetAsia.com) is a B2B portal that brings together jewellery and gemstone buyers and sellers online. Its online showrooms, directories and trade fair news attract over 60,000 global buyers every month who are on the lookout for new products, reliable suppliers and relevant industry events. Showcasing more than 4,000 suppliers in the global jewellery and gem sector, it offers an online community with industry trends, company news and bloggers' commentaries. It also supports more than 10 major international jewellery trade fairs.

