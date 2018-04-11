WOW air Selects Safran NacelleLife' Support Services for Engine Nacelles on Airbus A320neo Family Jetliners

ORLANDO, Florida, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Safran Nacelles today signed a contract with WOW air to provide repair and maintenance support for engine nacelles on the Icelandic airline's growing fleet of Airbus A320neo-series jetliners.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675832/Safran_Nacelles_WOW_air.jpg )



The five-year agreement covers repair services and spares pool access for WOW air fleet of Airbus A320neo family jetliners, which are powered by CFM* LEAP-1A engines.

These capabilities are part of the unscheduled maintenance phase in the new NacelleLifeTM support offering, which provides complete coverage during the operating life of Safran Nacelles' jet engine nacelle systems. NacelleLifeTM ensures responsive, cost effective and high-quality services that keep airliners in operational condition while minimizing repair costs.

"We're glad to welcome WOW air to the family of customers that benefit from the NacelleLifeTM offering," said Olivier Savin, Safran Nacelles' Vice President of Customer Support & Services. "This young and dynamic airline can count on our expertise as the A320neo nacelles' original equipment manufacturer, along with our extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul resources - backed by a global network."

WOW air currently operates one A320neo and an A321neo, with the fleet of Airbus neo (New Engine Option) jetliners covered by Safran Nacelles' support services.

"As our low-fare, long-haul airline continues to grow rapidly, WOW air is counting on the high availability of its fleet - and we are looking forward to the support Safran Nacelles will provide for our A320neo family jetliners," explained Mar Thorarinsson, Technical Director at WOW air.

NacelleLifeTM offering -- launched at the MRO Americas 2018 exhibition in Orlando, Florida - delivers nacelle services that are tailorable to the requirements of airlines and aviation lessors, involving any or all steps from preparations for a jetliner's service entry through its retirement from operation. NacelleLifeTM coverage begins with initial provisioning assistance and hands-on maintenance coaching for an aircraft's pre-entry phase. This is followed by on-site presence and technical documentation at entry-into-service; fleet management for operational continuity, along with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance while in revenue service. Transition support for the phase-out is the final step.

During this week's MRO Americas conference and exhibition, Safran Nacelles is present on the Safran group exhibit stand, booth #1257, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017 Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Nacelles is a world leader for aircraft nacelles, with over 20,800 devices in service, and over 125,000 flight hours per day. The company is active in all segments of the market, from regional jets and corporate aircraft to the largest airliners.

More information: http://www.safran-group.com and www.safran-nacelles.com / follow @Safran and @SafranNacelles on Twitter

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. As of spring 2018,the airline will service 38 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen and Tel Aviv.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

For additional information and bookings please visithttps://wowair.us/.



