Taphouse 23 Managing Partner Relaunches Brand & Menu

STREET BRIDGE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / A restaurant business in Bridgeport, PA, is proud to announce that their new managing partner, Rich Furino, has come together with founder Gary Johnson to relaunch the brand with a new menu. Together, they have improved the food and cocktails and they have introduced new specials. After four years in business, the restaurant is starting to become a true icon of the community.

Photo Credit: Gary Puleo - Digital-First Media

Rich Furino himself says: "There's a difference between service and hospitality. Service is going through the motions; hospitality is like welcoming someone into your home. Everyone jokes that I'm the Prodigal Son coming back to my roots."

Furino was previously a waiter and he is the son of Cal from Cals Hot Dogs, a well-known institution in Hoboken, NJ. Through this, he learned the ropes of becoming a businessman. He was offered a partnership in Taphouse 23, which was an offer he couldn't refuse, enabling him to return to his roots.

As part of the relaunch, they have spruced up the grand patio, which is capable of seating 150 people and hosting regular music events. The rest of the decor remained the same, with Furino believing it to be just right the way it was. He says: "I loved the look of the place. I just wanted the food to match that look."

Furino worked together with Chris Calvanese, the chef, to expand the menu. The 'Fat Slab' is proving to be particularly popular and the pizzas are doing very well, too. "I love the idea of wood-fired pizza in a tap house," Furino adds. "We wanted to offer the wings, burgers, and ribs, and then a few twists and turns. A lot of foodies come in and are blown away by the different options now."

Taphouse 23 is becoming an important part of the community. The crew is highly diverse, ranging from those in suits to those in boots. Everyone is treated equally and like a true regular. "So many things are in our favor that I think will set us apart. We're not fine dining. We don't have to be the best award-winning restaurant. I just want us to be the most liked restaurant," says Furino.

Taphouse 23 also has a Facebook page to show their progress and the changes made to the brand. This social media element is being managed by Furino's daughter Lizzie.

