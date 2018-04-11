Egdon Resources announced on Wednesday that non-executive director Paul Jenkinson is to step down from the board with immediate effect. The news follows Jenkinson's resignation from the board of Alkane Energy Ltd, which has a 15.39% shareholding in Egdon Resources through its holding of 40,000,000 shares, after the company was acquired by Infinis Energy Management Limited. Infinis, the UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, has significantly diversified its portfolio of assets ...

