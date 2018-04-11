Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee PowerCats Purchases a Second 30-foot Gantry CNC 5-Axis Router

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) announced today that it purchased a five-axis overhead gantry computer numerical control ("CNC") router from Diversified Machine Systems. This is the second router Twin Vee has purchased since the acquisition of the Company two years ago. The gantry router will be installed in its factory in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc., stated, "This is an important investment in the required technology and automation to move Twin Vee forward as a leading designer and manufacturer of multi-hull boats. PowerCat boats are finally attracting the attention from recreational, commercial, and pro boaters. Having two gantry routers running full-time, milling Twin Vee's new line of PowerCats, will cut the' design to production to market' time in half. The marine industry is moving ahead by leaps and bounds with technology, design, and power and we intend to be in the front of the pack when it comes to innovation and production of affordable, multi-hull boats. The demand is growing. Our second gantry CNC router and our expanding dealer base will allow Twin Vee to meet this demand."

Visconti has discovered several competitors that have traditionally only produced mono-hulled boats have begun offering dual hull power catamarans due to their increasing popularity. "This move by the industry-at-large to manufacture power catamarans simply confirms that Twin Vee has been on the right track since its inception. For over 23 years, we have been making the best riding boat on the water. That is not just a slogan for us. It is our company's mantra," remarks Visconti. "Our newest CNC router offers us the ability to increase our production capabilities and ensure we outpace our competitors."

Twin Vee has made significant investments in new technology to augment the company's traditional hand-built process. Last year, Twin Vee purchased its first industrial grade 35-foot overhead five-axis CNC router capable of milling a 45-foot plug for new models. Twin Vee will utilize both CNC routers to manufacture high-quality plugs and molds to help bring new boats to market by in less time and with less cost to the Company. Visconti states "with the purchase of a second CNC router, we are realizing our Company's full production potential in our newly upgraded manufacturing plant and working night and day to bring new and ground-breaking offerings."

With the help of its newest CNC router, Twin Vee's Product Development Department has been hard at work designing and building an entirely new line of Twin Vee PowerCat models. The Company is designing and building the all-new 230 JP CC "Center Console," the 230 Herou-X DC "Dual Console, a 27-foot OceanCat Center Console boat, as well as completely redesigning Twin Vee's most popular boat, the OceanCat 260. "These all-new PowerCats will be introduced over the next several months, something that would not have been possible without the CNC routers we've purchased." Preston Yarborough, Director of Product Development for Twin Vee Powercats, Inc., adds.

Computer-generated example of Twin Vee's 230 Herou-X DC "Dual Console"

For Visconti, the Company's Best Riding Boat on the Water mantra is one that requires Twin Vee to never stagnate and to strive to always improve itself. "The strides we've made in the overhaul of our manufacturing process means that we can now more easily innovate and reimagine our boats to cater to an expanding marketplace looking for dual-hulled boats. The new technology we have incorporated into our production facility in Fort Pierce, like the two CNC routers, elevates us to a new level and provides us with a distinct competitive advantage in our industry," states Visconti..

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti and acquired March 2016, the Company was originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.