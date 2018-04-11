The "Project Insight Port Construction Projects: Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis based on projects showing total project values for Europe and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of port construction. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided, showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Russia, the UK and Italy.

Port construction projects in Europe are currently valued at US$58.1 billion; of this, US$27.5 billion is in the planning stage.

Russia accounts for the highest value with US$22.6 billion, followed by the UK with projects valuing US$8.2 billion. Italy and Albania follow with port construction projects with a value of US$4.7 billion and US$4.5 billion respectively, with the latter due to the US$2.9 billion Port of Shëngjin project. The largest projects currently in the pipeline are the US$7.1 billion Taman Sea Port Terminal Development and the US$6.3 billion Zvezda DSME Shipyard Reconstruction, both in Russia.

Key Highlights

The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$58.1 billion with US$7.9 billion being spent in 2018 and US$11.6 billion in 2019.

The highest value of projects are at the planning stage with a total value of US$27.5 billion, followed by projects in execution with US$16.7 billion.

Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$12.0 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$1.9 billion.

Assuming all projects proceed as planned, spending will reach US$11.6 billion in 2019 and fall to US$4.5 billion in 2022. The highest value of project completions will be in 2020, with a value of US$12.0 billion.

The top contractor in the region is FNK-Engineering based in Russia and Dredging International NV based in Belgium. The top engineers are Lenmorniiproekt based in Russia and Maritime Construction and Technology LLC Based in the US.

