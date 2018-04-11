LITE-ON Joins ISC West 2018 and Shows the Deep Insights on Smart Surveillance

Integrate home surveillance, cyber security and total planning to develop in both outdoor and indoor surveillance

LAS VEGAS andTAIPEI, Taiwan, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, LITE-ON announces that it is proud to join ISC West 2018 which started today and showcases its brilliant developments in surveillance. As a matter of fact, ISC West is the third biggest in the world and one of the top American security tradeshows, which is going to take place in Las Vegas till April 13. It gathers focuses from all over the world and leads the major trends in the industry. During the show, LITE-ON continues the concept at CES 2018 integrating Smart City and Smart Home and exhibits the applications of professional and home surveillance. While the border between the two categories is becoming vague, LITE-ON leverages the advantages that it enters the field of Smart Home in early time and hopefully obtains a major position in the industry. This time, LITE-ON displays the products for a variety of scenarios, including power efficient wireless battery camera and access point (AP), cloud and local-end smart recognition technology, IP camera integrating the latest CMOS image sensor and etc. to satisfy customers' needs as "ONE LITE-ON".

LITE-ON Video Surveillance (VS) Business Unit established in 2015. It has strong research and development team and its own optical lab. Through the self-developed algorithm and lighting simulation, LITE-ON has significant advantages in image adjustment and low light imaging. It has brought about camera, AP, network video recorder (NVR) and central management software (CMS) and applications. In fact, LITE-ON has built close relationships with major customers in video surveillance in North America. In addition, LITE-ON corporates with NVIDIA and accelerate the calculating process of through TX2 hardware platform. This enhances the precision of face recognition and achieve object classification. At the same, regarding to the Cloud, LITE-ON partners with AWS by Amazon. By streaming images or videos collected by LITE-ON Cameras, the system is able to predict and alarm beforehand with the arithmetic capability, open sources and flexible structure of AWS to provide a more comprehensive service for the customers.

Look forward to the future, LITE-ON sees the rapid growth of AI developments and will apply the relating technologies on the end devices, switch hub and cloud platform of VS. Users can set specific modes for the scenarios and enhance home security by monitoring and alarm system.

Booth information of ISC West 2018

Date: April 11 to 13

Location: Sands Expo Convention Center

Booth: 29098

Welcome to our booth. For more information, please visit http://www.liteon.com/.

