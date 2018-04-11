Barings Supports Bertram Capital's Combination of Anord, Mardix

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, a leading global financial services firm, announced today that it served as mandated lead arranger of a multi-currency financing package to support Bertram Capital's investment in a merger between U.K.-based Mardix (Holdings) Limited and Anord Control Systems, Ltd. of Dundalk, Ireland, an existing Bertram Capital portfolio company.

The combined businesses will form the Anord-Mardix Group, a global provider of mission-critical power distribution and infrastructure equipment for use in data centers, as well as other applications, including renewable energy, building services, infrastructure and others.

"Bertram Capital is pleased to collaborate with Barings on our investment in Mardix," said Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Barings' U.S. and European lending teams worked together to provide a seamless experience for all involved, and their ability to provide a multi-currency financing solution that met the capital needs of the Anord-Mardix Group enhanced their value as a partner to Bertram."

Supported by a global salesforce, Anord has manufacturing capabilities in Europe and the U.S., and Mardix has three manufacturing facilities in the U.K.

"Barings appreciates the opportunity to support Bertram Capital on the investment in Mardix and subsequent consolidation with Anord," said Max McEwen, Managing Director for Barings Private Finance. "The Anord-Mardix Group unites two best-in-class companies with highly complementary product offerings, and the combined team will benefit from Bertram Capital's deep expertise in the sector as it pursues exciting opportunities created by consolidation and secular trends driving growth in demand for data centers globally."

About Bertram Capital

With over $1.3 billion in committed capital, Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. By supplying flexible investment capital and committing a wealth of operational and strategic resources to each investment, we make it our core objective to move companies, management teams and employees toward unlocking their full potential. Visit www.bertramcapital.com (http://www.bertramcapital.com/) for more information.

About Barings

Barings is a $304+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. Part of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 1,800 associates and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com (http://www.barings.com/).

*As of December 31, 2017

Contact:

Brian Whelan, Barings, 980-417-7700, brian.whelan@barings.com (mailto:brian.whelan@barings.com)

