SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Sorbitol Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sorbitol and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005985/en/

Sorbitol Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global sorbitol market will witness an increase in the demand due to high consumption of sorbitol-containing products such as toothpaste, food products, and vitamin C containing products," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the increasing consumption of these products is more prevalent in APAC, MEA, and South America," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sorbitol Market:

Increasing number of joint ventures and acquisitions among suppliers

Increasing preference for healthier foods

Rising preference for sugar-free confectionaries

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing number of joint ventures and acquisitions among suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly focusing on entering into joint ventures to expand their production capabilities. Joint ventures help the suppliers to collaborate their procurement and production process and reduce costs for the buyers.

Increasing preference for healthier foods

In the sorbitol category, end-consumers prefer healthier foods, owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming healthy food. Thus, many products are reformulated by brands to make them healthier.

Rising preference for sugar-free confectionaries

Confectionaries such as chewing gums and candies are being supplied using sugar-free substances such as artificial sweeteners. This trend will increase the demand for sorbitol among the confectionaries industry.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Zinc Citrate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sulfuric Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Ethylene Oxide Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Acetone Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005985/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com